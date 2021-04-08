New Kawasaki Vulcan S Discount Can Save You INR 20,000

If you have been planning to buy a Kawasaki Vulcan S, perhaps, now would be a good time to make that move. The Japanese two-wheeler giant has announced new discounts on select models and the Vulcan S is one of them.

Based on the new discount, you can save INR 20,000 on the purchase of a brand-new Kawasaki Versys S. It is to be noted that this offer is valid for a limited period (1-30 April 2021). For more information about it, it is advised that you visit your nearest authorised Kawasaki dealership.

Kawasaki India has recently announced the revised price list that has been enforced from 1 April 2021. As per this new list, the Kawasaki Vulcan S now retails at INR 6.04 lakh (ex-showroom). With the current discount that’s on offer, you can get a deduction of INR 20,000 on this figure.

The Kawasaki Vulcan S is the only product under the company’s Vulcan range of motorcycles that is on sale in India. It is powered by a 649cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that pumps out 61PS of max power at 7500rpm and 62.4Nm of peak torque at 6600rpm. For the transmission, there’s a 6-speed gearbox.

In terms of equipment, the Kawasaki Vulcan S comes with a pair of 41mm telescopic front forks with 130mm of travel and an offset laydown single-shock at the rear with preload adjustability and 80mm of travel. The braking duties are under the supervision of a 300mm front and 250mm rear rotor. The motorcycle weighs 235kg and has a 14L fuel tank.

Some of the key features of the Kawasaki Vulcan S include:

Relaxed riding position

Semi-digital instrument console with gear position indicator

Under-engine muffler

Alloy wheels

Large, comfortable rider seat

Metallic Flat Raw Graystone colour option

For more Kawasaki news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.