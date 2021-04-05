New Discounts Make Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX & W800 More Affordable

The litre-class Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX and the retro-styled Kawasaki W800 have just become more affordable. The Japanese two-wheeler giant has announced new discounts that make both these models somewhat lighter on the pocket.

Kawasaki India took to its social media channels to reveal the latest discounts that it is offering on select models including the Ninja 1000SX and W800. As per the information available, both these motorcycles are available at a discount of INR 30,000. This is a limited period offer that is valid for this month only (1-30 April). So, if you’ve got your eyes on either of these two models, perhaps, now would be a good time to finalise your decision. To know more about the new discounts, it is advised to visit your nearest authorised Kawasaki dealership.

Also Read: Kawasaki Versys 650 Available at Attractive Discount After Recent Price Hike

Thanks to the recent price hike that came into effect on 1 April 2021, the Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX currently retails at INR 11.29 lakh. It’s powered by a 1043cc inline 4-cylinder engine that features DOHC and 16 valves. This liquid-cooled motor pumps out 142PS of max power at 10,000rpm and 111Nm of peak torque that kicks in at 8,000rpm. Some of its interesting elements include all-LED lighting, electronic cruise control, 4.3-in fully-digital instrument console with smartphone connectivity, quickshifter, and Kawasaki Cornering Management system.

On the other hand, the Kawasaki W800 currently holds an INR 7.19 lakh* price tag. It is the only old-school model in the company’s entire Indian line-up. It’s available in only one colour option - metallic flat spark black with metallic matte graphite grey. The retro-styled motorcycle uses a 773cc vertical twin-cylinder engine that is capable of delivering 52PS at 6,500rpm and 62.9Nm at 4,800rpm. The W800 has several features that enhance its vintage look. For example, it comes equipped with spoke wheels, a twin-pod instrument cluster, dual chrome exhausts, and a wide seat.

For more Kawasaki news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom