New Honda Dio Launched in Philippines, Offers 58.3 kmpl Mileage

The latest entrant in the 110cc scooter segment in the Philippines is the new Honda Dio. It has been launched in the Southeast Asian country at PHP 49,900 that converts to INR 76,499. In comparison, the Indian-spec Dio is available in our country at a starting price of INR 63,273 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Speaking at the launch of the new Honda Dio in the Philippines, HPI President, Susumu Mitsuishi, said:

As the latest addition to our scooter offerings, the all-new Dio is our way of helping everyone face today’s everyday challenges. People will surely love it because, with this multi-purpose scooter, they can always seize the day.

The new Honda Dio should be able to lure in more young buyers with the help of its stylish design. It features an eye-catching front end look thanks to its LED headlamp and turn signals. The LED position lamp is also a nice touch and enhances the overall visual appeal of the scooter. We also like the blacked-out 10-in wheels and exhaust that add to the sportiness.

The wide seat and step floor of the new Honda Dio should provide good comfort to the rider and pillion. The instrument cluster, even though analogue, is quite informative and looks sporty. There’s a front hook and a retractable rear hook for carrying small packages. Speaking of luggage, we also have 14.4L under-seat storage space.

Powering the new Honda Dio is a 109cc single-cylinder engine. It is a carburetted motor that comes with a SOHC. It is capable of producing 8PS of max power at 7500rpm and 8.91Nm of peak torque at 5000rpm. Honda claims that the new Dio can return a maximum fuel economy of 58.3km/l.

The new Honda Dio is available in 3 colour options - Candy Jazzy Blue, Sports Red, and Vibrant Orange. It will start reaching the dealerships in the Philippines this month.

