New Honda Dio Launched, OBD2 Compliant With Honda Smart Key System

New Honda Dio has been launched in India. The latest iteration of the scooter is BS6 phase 2 and OBD2 compliant. Apart from that, it also comes with Honda Smart Key system.

The Honda Smart Key has four features.

Smart Find: Answer back system in smart key assists in easily locating the vehicle. When the answer back button is pressed on the Honda SMART Key, all 4 winkers will blink twice to locate the scooter.

Smart Unlock: The Smart key System is a newer technology feature that makes it possible to lock and unlock the vehicle without using a physical key. In case the system detects no activity for 20 seconds after activation, the scooter automatically gets deactivated.

Smart Start: If the smart key is within the range of 2 meters of the vehicle, then the rider can smoothly start the vehicle by rotating the knob on the Loc Mod to ignition position and push the start button without even taking out the key.

Smart Safe: 2023 Dio comes equipped with Mapped Smart ECU which acts as a security device by electronically matching (ID) between the ECU and SMART Key, therefore preventing vehicle theft. The smart key has an immobilizer system which prevents a non-registered key from starting the engine. Without secure connection with Smart Key, Immobilizer System is not activated.

The new Honda Dio is available from Rs 70,211 (ex-showroom Delhi) and has 3 variants - Standard, Deluxe & Smart.