New Honda CD 110 offer announced - Get cashback of up to INR 5,000

There’s an interesting Honda CD 110 offer that the company is providing for a limited period. Under this scheme, customers can get a cashback of up to INR 5,000 on the purchase of a brand-new Honda CD 110 motorcycle on credit card/debit card EMI.

It is to be noted that the offer is applicable only on the Deluxe variant of the Honda CD 110 under select cashback partners. Also, the validity period of the scheme has not been announced by the company. So if you have been planning to buy a CD 110 Deluxe, pace things up a bit before the offer expires.

The Honda CD 110 is available in two variants - Standard and Deluxe. The former costs INR 64,508* whereas the latter will set you back by INR 65,508*. However, if you can get a cashback of up to INR 5,000 under the new offer, then the Deluxe model would cost you INR 60,508*.

Even though the CD 110 is a commuter motorcycle, Honda has put in efforts to ensure that it is aesthetically pleasing. For that, the company has used new stylish graphics, attractive body-coloured rearview mirrors and chrome muffler cover. The silver alloy wheels also add to the commuter’s overall visual appeal. Some of the other key features include:

Silent start with ACG

Engine start/stop switch

DC headlamp for steady illumination

Integrated headlamp beam and passing switch

Longer and comfortable seat

CBS

Maintenance-free battery

Tubeless tyres with rear HET tyre for low rolling resistance

Seal chain for low maintenance and high durability

Drum brakes

There’s a 109.51cc single-cylinder BS6 engine that powers the Honda CD 110. It is an air-cooled mill which comes equipped with Honda’s Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology which maximises performance and fuel efficiency by reducing friction. It is capable of delivering 9.10 PS of maximum power at 7,500 rpm and 9.30 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.