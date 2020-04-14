New Honda CBF190X launched in China - IAB Report

The new 2020 Honda CBF190X has been launched in China. The new dual-sport motorcycle has been priced at CNY 16,380 (INR 1.76 lakh) and is available in 5 colour options.

The CBF190X was unveiled back in 2016 at the 14th China International Motorcycle Trade Exhibition (CIMA). It is an offspring of Honda-Sundiro joint venture which have also produced other sub-200 cc models like the CBF190TR and CBF190R.

The Honda CBF190X features V-shaped LED headlights, front windscreen, large 12-litre fuel tank, single-piece comfortable seat, bash plate and much more. The MY2020 update has brought new graphics and also a new brand logo to signify the Honda-Sundiro joint venture. The LCD instrument cluster of the new motorcycle has a gear position indicator.

The underbelly exhaust system of the Honda CBF190X has been replaced by a new side-mounted exhaust in the bike’s 2020 model. This means that not only the CBF190X looks better but also has improved ground clearance (150 mm). Honda has also reduced the diameter of the single-piece tubular-type handlebar for enhanced handling and riding comfort.

The suspension setup of the CBF190X includes a pair of USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both the ends along with a single-channel ABS.

Powering the CBF190X is a 184.4 cc single-cylinder 2-valve engine. It is an air-cooled mill that features Honda’s fifth-generation PGM-FI electronic fuel injection system that ensures an optimum balance between power and fuel efficiency. It produces 16.8 PS of power and 16.3 Nm of torque.

The 2020 Honda CBF190X is available in Pearl Black, Glow Color White, Fluorescent Red, Jazz Gray and White/Red/Blue Tri-colour colour options.

