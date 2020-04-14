The Honda V-GO is quite a popular electric moped in China, especially amongst the youth. Considering its growing popularity, Sundiro Honda has launched a new battery pack option that doubles its range.

The Honda V-GO has a range of 45 km. The new battery pack upgrade promises to deliver 100% increase in the range. This means that with a full single charge, customers can now use it for 90 km.

The higher capacity Lithium-ion battery pack costs CNY 2,699 (INR 29,135.06). However, to commemorate the first anniversary of the electric moped, customers can get it for half the price, i.e, CNY 1,350 (INR 14,572.93). It is safe to assume that this offer is valid for only for a limited period. The EV itself costs CNY 7,988 (INR 86,228.54).

The Honda V-GO features a compact and lightweight design. It is 1,671 mm long, 665 mm wide and 1,040 mm tall. It weighs only 65 kg and has a ground clearance of 132 mm. Despite the small dimensions, the V-GO offers a spacious floorboard that is 310 mm wide and 400 mm long.

Some of the key features of the Honda V-GO are:

14.2-litres of under-seat storage

Front pocket USB charger

Full-LED lighting

Relaxed riding ergonomics

Modern-design

Fully-digital instrument cluster

CBS for enhanced braking

Smart key

GPS

Dedicated mobile application

The Honda V-GO seems to be a good option for city commutes. It should be a boon to ride in dense traffic thanks to its lightweight and compact dimensions. In India, the demand for electric two-wheelers like the Revolt RV400 and Ather 450X has increased. This shows that people have started accepting them. The Honda V-GO would prove to be too expensive for our country, though. What do you guys think? Let us know with a comment.

For more Honda news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.