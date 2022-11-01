New Honda BigWing Dealership Opens in Rajkot

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has elevated the #GoRidin spirit with the inauguration of the premium big bike business vertical - Honda BigWing in Rajkot. The new outlet is situated at Gondal Road, Near Rajkamal Petrol Pump, Kothariya.

Speaking on the inauguration of BigWing in Rajkot, Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said:

Our focus is on the expansion of Honda BigWing (Honda’s exclusive premium motorcycle network) to deliver a truly differentiated immersive experience closer to the customer. We are delighted to inaugurate BigWing in Rajkot. Through this new premium outlet, we aim to take Honda’s fun motorcycles closer to customers in Rajkot and bring to experience our mid-size range of premium motorcycles.

Further strengthening its penetration across the country, customers can now experience the differentiated Silver Wings at over 100 operational touchpoints.