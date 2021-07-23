Updated Hero Glamour with LED Headlamp Teased, to Launch Soon

Hero MotoCorp has shared a teaser image on its social media channels. The motorcycle in the picture appears to be an updated version of the Hero Glamour that will feature an LED headlamp with an integrated LED DRL and is said to be coming soon.

The teaser image shows us a close-up view of the upcoming motorcycle’s headlamp. We can see that Hero MotoCorp has incorporated an H-shaped LED DRL that’s an integral part of the headlamp assembly. The headlight itself is likely to be a full-LED unit. However, the side turn signals will use conventional halogen bulbs.

The picture also contains the side view of Hero MotoCorp’s new product. The silhouette and shape of the tank hint that this is indeed an updated version of the Hero Glamour. The design of the side turn indicators also points in the same direction.

Hero MotoCorp has recently launched the Glamour Xtec which features an LED headlamp. So chances of using the same headlamp assembly in the updated version of the regular Glamour are quite high.

The Glamour Xtec also has several other features, such as Bluetooth connectivity, and they add to the overall cost of the overall motorcycle. Perhaps, Hero MotoCorp would incorporate some of the key elements from this model in the updated Glamour so that the new motorcycle will bring some freshness to the segment that too at a relatively affordable price.

Speaking of price, the new Hero Glamour Xtec is available in two variants. The drum brake model has been priced at INR 78,900 whereas the disc brake trim carries a sticker price of INR 83,500. In comparison, the regular model of the Glamour is available at a starting price of INR 74,900 that goes as high as INR 80,500.

All prices are ex-showroom