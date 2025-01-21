2025 Honda Livo Launched with OBD2B Compliance and Digital Cluster

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the updated 2025 Honda Livo, now compliant with OBD2B regulations. Designed for young urban commuters, the refreshed Livo gets a bold design, new digital features, and retains its fuel-efficient performance. Prices start at ₹83,080 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Sporty Design and Advanced Features

The 2025 Livo comes with a muscular fuel tank, chiseled shrouds, and new graphics. It is available in Drum and Disc variants with three striking colors – Pearl Igneous Black (Orange/Blue Stripes) and Pearl Siren Blue.

A major update is the Fully Digital instrument cluster, displaying real-time mileage, distance to empty, gear position, service due reminders, and an Eco indicator. A side-stand engine cut-off adds to rider safety.

Efficient and Compliant Performance

The 109.51cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine delivers 6.47 kW @ 7500 RPM and 9.30 Nm @ 5500 RPM, paired with a 4-speed gearbox. Now OBD2B compliant, it meets the latest emission norms.

Price and Availability

The 2025 Honda Livo is priced at ₹83,080 for the Drum variant and ₹85,878 for the Disc variant (ex-showroom, Delhi). It will be available soon at HMSI dealerships across India.