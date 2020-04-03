New Harley-Davidson Flat-Tracker & Cafe Racer could be in pipeline - Report

Harley-Davidson has taken various measures in the recent past to add diversity in its product line-up, the biggest example being the Harley-Davidson LiveWire. Now, it seems that the American motorcycle company wants to explore more options and could add an all-new Flat-Tracker and Cafe Racer in its catalogue.

Based on some leaked documents from an investor presentation, images of what seems to be a flat-tracker and a cafe racer have been revealed.

The Harley-Davidson Flat-Tracker features a bold look that is quite attention-seeking. It has a long and wide single-piece tube-type handlebar, LED headlight, USD forks, and dual-disc brake setup from Brembo at the front. The tyres are somewhat knobbier and are wrapped in black alloy wheels. The single-seat of the motorcycle appears to be wide enough to provide space for the rider to move around. Also, the dual exhausts on the side are mounted high up to complete the flat-tracker look. The Harley-Davidson Flat-Tracker could give neck-to-neck competition to the Indian FTR 1200.

The Harley-Davidson Cafe Racer has a retro touch to it. The clip-on handlebars should provide a slightly forward-set riding stance. There’s a cafe racer-styled headlight fairing that gels with the retro-styled blinkers and taillight. The 2x1 exhaust system emerging out from the bronze-coloured engine looks neatly done. As for the hardware, USD forks up-front, twin shock absorbers at the rear, and Brembo brakes can be spotted in the picture.

At the moment, there’s not a lot of information about these motorcycles. But it seems that both of them would share Harley-Davidson’s Revolution Max V-Twin engine. It is the same powerplant that has been fitted in the Harley-Davidson Pan America and Bronx. However, for the Flat-Tracker and Cafe Racer, the company could alter the displacement of this V-Twin powerplant.

Right now, these new Harley-Davidson bikes live just in the virtual world. It would be hard to comment about when they would become a reality. However, if we have to make a wild guess, we’d say that they are still at least a year away.

