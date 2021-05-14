Renault Kwid, Triber & Duster Customers Benefit From Extended Warranty

In light of the second wave of the pandemic that has hit the country hard, Renault India has announced an extension of its warranty and free service cover to its customers. Renault becomes the latest manufacturer to announce such an extension, following Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki and Toyota who have all announced similar measures over the last few days.

With lockdowns and restrictions in place in several states across India, Renault has announced that it will be extending the warranty cover and free service period for its range of cars and SUVs to July 31, 2021. The carmaker has said that the extension will be applicable on all Renault cars and SUVs whose free service or warranty period were scheduled to expire between April 1 and May 31, 2021.

Renault has also said that it will continue to offer 24x7 roadside assistance across the country to its customers. Even in these trying times, Renault has reaffirmed their commitment to offering a safe and hygienic experience to its customers. With dealerships currently not operational in several states, Renault is encouraging digital means of viewing and purchasing its range of vehicles.

In other news, Renault recently hiked the price of the Kiger sub-compact SUV. Prices for the Kiger went up by a maximum of INR 33,000, depending on the variant. Although the base and top-end price of the Kiger remained unchanged, the turbo-petrol manual variants saw a major revision in their price. That said, it is still the most affordable sub-compact SUV in the country right now, even more, affordable than its own sibling, the Nissan Magnite.

As for other manufacturers who have announced an extension of warranty and free services, Tata Motors have extended their services to 30th June 2021 for customers whose warranty and free service period were scheduled to expire between 1st April to 31st May 2021. Maruti Suzuki have also extended the deadline to 30th June 2021 for free service and warranty period that were expiring between March 15, 2021 to May 31, 2021.

