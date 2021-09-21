New Ducati Monster India Launch Date Announced, Pre-Bookings Open

The new Ducati Monster India launch date has been officially announced by the company. Apart from that, the pre-bookings for the Italian naked motorcycle have also commenced.

The new Ducati Monster was recently teased for the Indian market. And now, it is ready to break cover and give some tough competition to its rivals such as the Kawasaki Z900. The new Ducati Monster India launch will take place on Thursday, 23 Sept. It will be a digital event considering the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

Customers who are interested in buying the new Ducati Monster can make their reservations for the same. Pre-bookings for the naked motorcycle have commenced for a token amount of INR 1 lakh at all Ducati India dealerships until the stock lasts. Test rides and deliveries will begin soon after the launch.

Sharing his views at the commencement of pre-bookings of the new Ducati Monster in India, Mr. Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India, said, “The new Monster has already witnessed a stupendous response in the global market, and this is especially true of young riders and enthusiasts. We’re thrilled to bring the new Monster and Monster Plus to the Indian market, and let our riders experience the sportiest naked we’ve made for the middleweight segment. I certainly can’t wait for riders to experience the agility and sleekness of the new Monster.”

The new Ducati Monster will be made available in two variants - Monster and Monster Plus. Both are powered by a 937cc L-twin Testastretta 11-degree engine. Compared to the motor of the previous Monster 821, it is larger and also lighter by 2.5 kg. From this new engine, Ducati is extracting out 111 hp at 9250 rpm and 93 Nm at 6500 rpm. To provide thrilling performance as well as pleasurable and easy riding, Ducati has ensured that the new Monster has a strong medium-low range. And for the transmission, there is a new 6-speed gearbox which is accompanied by Ducati Quick Shift Up/Down quickshfiter as standard.