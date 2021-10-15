New BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition Launched

The new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition has been launched in India. It is available in one diesel variant (BMW 320Ld Luxury Line) and one petrol variant (BMW 330Li Luxury Line) which are locally produced.

The long-wheelbase ‘Gran Limousine’ Iconic Edition is the latest addition to the BMW 3 Series family. It is the long-wheelbase version of the highly successful BMW 3 Series. It has been launched in India considering the clientele’s preference for long sedans. The new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition takes on the position of the longest, most spacious and comfortable car in its segment and sets a new benchmark in the class. It offers sportiness, comfort and innovations exclusively for the Indian market.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW India will celebrate this festive season with the launch of three fascinating limited editions across its product range. The 3 Series Gran Limousine has set a new standard in luxury with its elongated design, enhanced space, luxurious comfort and dynamic performance. We are delighted to present the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition with an enhanced, unique and captivating character. It delivers sheer driving pleasure and indulges in superlative luxury, making it a perfect choice for individuals as well as their families.”

Due to the extended wheelbase, there is more room to unwind, more legroom for rear passengers and a pleasant seating experience even on long journeys. The powerful engine ensures thrilling performance and acceleration.

BMW 330Li Iconic Edition : INR 53,50,000 (ex-showroom)

BMW 320Ld Iconic Edition : INR 54,90,000 (ex-showroom)