New Bajaj Pulsar 125 in India Gets LED Headlight and Indicators

The new Bajaj Pulsar 125 in India has received a fresh update, bringing sharper styling and added tech to one of the brand’s most popular commuter-sport motorcycles. Staying true to Pulsar’s Definitely Daring DNA, the latest update introduces a new LED headlamp and LED turn indicators, along with refreshed colours and graphics across the range.

The switch to full LED lighting isn’t just a cosmetic upgrade. The new LED headlight improves night-time visibility and enhances rider confidence, while also giving the Pulsar 125 a more modern, aggressive face. Paired with the bike’s muscular fuel tank, crisp body lines and sporty stance, the updated lighting significantly boosts its street presence.

Bajaj has also revised the colour and graphics options for the Carbon Fibre Single Seat and Carbon Fibre Split Seat variants. Buyers can now choose from eye-catching shades such as Black Grey, Black Racing Red, Black Cyan Blue, and Racing Red with Tan Beige. These updated graphics add a sportier edge and help the Pulsar 125 stand out in a crowded 125cc segment.

Mechanically unchanged, the new Bajaj Pulsar 125 continues to offer the familiar balance of peppy performance, everyday usability and strong brand recall. With its latest visual and lighting upgrades, it further cements its appeal among young riders and commuters looking for a stylish yet practical motorcycle.

The updated Pulsar 125 is now available across Bajaj Auto dealerships nationwide, ready to light up city streets with a bolder, more confident attitude.