MY2021 Jawa 42 Launch Soon, Detailed in Leaked Images

The prototype of MY2021 Jawa 42 was spotted testing last month. The spied images had revealed a few key elements of the updated model. Now, the new motorcycle has been detailed in a fresh batch of leaked images. This suggests that the Jawa 42 launch is just around the corner.

We can see in the new leaked images that the MY2021 Jawa 42 will ditch the extensive use of chrome and opt for a totally blacked-out theme for a sportier visual appeal. Parts such as the front and rear suspension, headlight trim/mask, and exhausts have been finished in black. Even the engine has been painted black.

The MY2021 Jawa 42 will run on alloy wheels. They are also blacked-out to gel with the bike’s overall bold theme. Now, with the adoption of alloy wheels, customers would be able to benefit from tubeless tyres. However, at this point, it is unclear whether Jawa will provide tubeless tyres with the new 42 from the factory or not. Also, the existing Jawa 42 customers would be able to swap their wire-spoke rims with the new alloy wheels.

The new leaked images also reveal that the MY2021 Jawa 42 will be available in at least 3 colour options - black, white, and red. There’s also going to be a bunch of new accessories for the updated model. These will include a headlight grille, smoked flyscreen, bar-end mirrors, and more. As for the engine, we don’t expect Jawa to make any changes here. The new 42 is likely to be powered by the same 293cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that is capable of delivering 26.5hp and 27Nm of torque. Other hardware equipment such as the suspension setup and braking system would be carried over as it is.

The existing Jawa 42 price starts at INR 1.63 lakh (ex-showroom). Considering the new features in the upcoming model, we wouldn’t be surprised to see a price hike.

For more Jawa news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.