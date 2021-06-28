Motorcycle Journalist Visits 11 Countries Under 24 Hrs on an MV Agusta

MV Agusta and an Italian motorcycle journalist, Valerio Boni, came together to set a new world record of visiting 11 countries on a motorcycle under 24 hours. Together they achieved the task on the longest day of the year, 21 June. And the machine that was used for this goal was the MV Agusta Turismo Veloce Lusso SCS.

Boni started his journey at 5.38 pm on 21 June from Malmo in Sweden and reached the MV Agusta headquarters in Schiranna, Italy in under 24 hours by covering over 2000 km on his MV Agusta Turismo Veloce Lusso SCS. During the trip, he encountered different weather conditions, speed limits, diversions, and more. He travelled through Sweden, Denmark Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and Austria before reaching Italy.

Speaking about this wonderful achievement, Boni said:

Everything went according to plan, or almost. We reached our objective also thanks to the Turismo Veloce, which proved to be extremely reliable and comfortable, two qualities that certainly were key in this situation. The comfortable saddle, the good protection provided by the windshield, the absence of vibrations and the cruise control function are the most important elements that helped me ride the Turismo Veloce for 2.003 km in 24 hours across 11 countries. It was an unforgettable experience, and a not too tiring one either.

This amazing road trip not only set a new world record for MV Agusta but also helped Boni to earn the SaddleSore 2000 certification from the Iron Butt Association, “the toughest riders in the world”, by riding 2000 km in under 24 hours. Boni has a particular fondness for endurance raids. He was among the first Italian riders taking part in African rallies and rode 125cc Cagivas to victory in Morocco and Egypt. He also has a passion for long-distance, round-the-clock challenges. Last month he set the Guinness World Record for the longest distance on a minibike in 24 hours.