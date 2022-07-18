Mumbai Gets 3 New Yamaha Blue Square Showrooms

Three new Yamaha Blue Square showrooms have been opened in Mumbai. They are designed to offer end-to-end sales, service, and spare support and embed Yamaha's racing DNA of excitement, style & sportiness.

The three new Yamaha Blue Square showrooms include - Swastik Auto in Ulhasnagar, Dolphin Auto in Saki Naka and AIMS Yamaha in Manpada. These outlets are designed to offer a sense of community, creating a space for customers to connect with the ethos of the brand.

‘Blue Square’ is designed to define the legacy of Yamaha’s role in global motorsports with ‘Blue’ characterizing the brand’s racing DNA and ‘Square’ defining an entry into the world of Yamaha. The ‘Blue Square’ outlet carries forward Yamaha’s racing DNA through a visual and exhibitory outline seen on the exterior porticos of the outlet and a BLUE-themed interior.

With the newly launched outlets, Yamaha currently has 5 Blue Square showrooms operational in Maharashtra. With these newly launched showrooms, the premium Blue Square showroom footprint across India stands at 7 3outlets, with showrooms in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Orissa, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Delhi, and the other North-Eastern States.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies said, “As a part of ‘The Call of the Blue’ brand campaign, Yamaha is excited to announce the launch of 3 new Blue Square showrooms in Mumbai. Being the business capital of India, Mumbai is extremely important for Yamaha and these premium outlets will pave the way for building a stronger reach in the region. Through these Blue Square showrooms, we want every customer to attain a sense of belonging to Yamaha's rich heritage in international motorsports. These premium outlets will enable our customers to interact with the brand, acquire product information, and check out the range of Yamaha accessories and apparels, providing them with a unique buying and ownership experience.”