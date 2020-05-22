More than 6 decades old BSA B31 Plunger model fully restored

IndianAutosBlog.com reader Vishal Agarwal from Bangalore has shared yet another successfully completed classic motorcycle restoration project. This time around, it's the 1952 BSA B31 Plunger. Vishal is an avid collector of retro motorbikes. His love for such motorcycles is evident from his beautiful collection that includes several famous classic models such as the Royal Enfield Explorer, the 1977 Bullet, the BSA Bond 50 and the Yamaha RD350 among others.

Just like it is the case with the restoration of most retro vehicles, Vishal faced issues in obtaining the parts for his BSA B31 Plunger 1952. He had to import several components, which wasn’t an easy task and delayed the entire project. Some of the parts that were the most difficult to procure were the clutch plates and AMAL carburettor.

The restored BSA B31 Plunger 1952 has the original colour but it has been repainted for a fresh look. The motorcycle is in a complete stock condition. Features like the chrome rearview mirrors, large fenders, spoke wheels, round headlamp and single-seat bring back the original old-school charm of the bike. The restored bike also has the original engine which is a 348 cc single-cylinder mill. It runs on the four-stroke cycle and produces 17 BHP.

After crossing all the hurdles, Vishal finally restored the more than 6 decades old BSA B31 Plunger 1952 in a time of 7 months. It took him approximately INR 80,000 to get the motorcycle up and running.

The BSA B31 was introduced in 1945 by Birmingham Small Arms Company. In fact, it was the first model that was launched right after World War II. The BSA B31 Plunger model was produced later. As the name suggests, the highlight of this motorcycle is its plunger-type rear suspension.

