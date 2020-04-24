More powerful, faster Mercedes E-Class diesel launched in India - IAB Report

24/04/2020 - 12:42 | ,   | Sagar Parikh
Mercedes-Benz has relaunched the E-Class E 350 d with a more powerful diesel engine in India. The company had discontinued the E-Class E 350 d last year.

2017 Mercedes E Class (LWB) front quarter left First Drive Review
The Mercedes E-Class E 350 d has a more powerful but less torquey diesel engine now.

Previously, the Mercedes E-Class E 350 d was offered with the old OM 642 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine. This was a BS4 engine that developed 190 kW (258 PS) at 3,400 rpm and 620 Nm of torque at 1,600-2,400 rpm. Now, the same car is offered with the new OM 656 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder diesel engine. This is a BS6 engine that produces 210 kW (286 PS) at 3,400-4,600 rpm and 600 Nm of torque at 1,200-3,200 rpm. Like the old engine, it is linked to the 9G-TRONIC 9-speed automatic transmission as standard.

The OM 656 engine features an expanded emission control system for a more eco-friendly drive. Its components include a close-coupled NOX storage catalytic converter, a DPF (diesel particulate filter) and an additional SCR catalyst. This engine is designed to meet Real Driving Emissions, which will come into effect in India in April 2023. Thus, it's future-proof.

2017 Mercedes E Class (LWB) side First Drive Review
The Mercedes E-Class E 350 d now features 18-inch alloy wheels instead of 17-inch alloy wheels.

The Mercedes-Benz sells the E-Class in India in Expression, Exclusive and Elite trims. It offers this model in the new E 350 d engine variant in only the range-topping Elite trim. 18-inch 5-twin-spoke alloy wheels, electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, 360-degree camera and many other main features of the car are included only in this trim. It is worth noting that previously the E 350 d engine variant came with smaller, 17-inch alloy wheels. So, the 18-inch alloy wheels are an upgrade. The BS6 Mercedes E-Class E 350 d costs INR 75.29 lakh*.

BS4 Mercedes E-Class E 350 d vs. BS6 Mercedes E 350 d - Specifications

AspectSpecification
BS4 Mercedes E-Class E 350 dBS6 Mercedes E 350 d
EngineOM 642OM 656
No. of cylinders/arrangementV66/in-line
Displacement2,987 cc2,925 cc
Maximum Power190 kW (258 PS) at 3,400 rpm210 kW (286 PS) at 3,400-4,600 rpm
Maximum Torque620 Nm at 1,600-2,400 rpm600 Nm at 1,200-3,200 rpm
Transmission9G-TRONIC 9-speed automatic 9G-TRONIC 9-speed automatic
Acceleration 0-100 km/h6.6 seconds5.7 seconds
Top speed250 km/h*250 km/h*

BS6 Mercedes E-Class - Prices**

ConfigurationPrice
E 200 petrol ExpressionINR 59,08,000
E 200 petrol ExclusiveINR 63,30,000
E 220 d diesel ExpressionINR 60,10,000
E 220 d diesel ExclusiveINR 64,32,000
E 350 d diesel EliteINR 75,29,000

Also Read: New Mercedes E-Class (facelift) to be launched in India in H1 2021

*Electronically limited
**Ex-showroom

Mercedes E-Class E 350 d - Image Gallery

