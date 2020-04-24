Mercedes-Benz has relaunched the E-Class E 350 d with a more powerful diesel engine in India. The company had discontinued the E-Class E 350 d last year.

Previously, the Mercedes E-Class E 350 d was offered with the old OM 642 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine. This was a BS4 engine that developed 190 kW (258 PS) at 3,400 rpm and 620 Nm of torque at 1,600-2,400 rpm. Now, the same car is offered with the new OM 656 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder diesel engine. This is a BS6 engine that produces 210 kW (286 PS) at 3,400-4,600 rpm and 600 Nm of torque at 1,200-3,200 rpm. Like the old engine, it is linked to the 9G-TRONIC 9-speed automatic transmission as standard.

The OM 656 engine features an expanded emission control system for a more eco-friendly drive. Its components include a close-coupled NOX storage catalytic converter, a DPF (diesel particulate filter) and an additional SCR catalyst. This engine is designed to meet Real Driving Emissions, which will come into effect in India in April 2023. Thus, it's future-proof.

The Mercedes-Benz sells the E-Class in India in Expression, Exclusive and Elite trims. It offers this model in the new E 350 d engine variant in only the range-topping Elite trim. 18-inch 5-twin-spoke alloy wheels, electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, 360-degree camera and many other main features of the car are included only in this trim. It is worth noting that previously the E 350 d engine variant came with smaller, 17-inch alloy wheels. So, the 18-inch alloy wheels are an upgrade. The BS6 Mercedes E-Class E 350 d costs INR 75.29 lakh*.

BS4 Mercedes E-Class E 350 d vs. BS6 Mercedes E 350 d - Specifications

Aspect Specification BS4 Mercedes E-Class E 350 d BS6 Mercedes E 350 d Engine OM 642 OM 656 No. of cylinders/arrangement V6 6/in-line Displacement 2,987 cc 2,925 cc Maximum Power 190 kW (258 PS) at 3,400 rpm 210 kW (286 PS) at 3,400-4,600 rpm Maximum Torque 620 Nm at 1,600-2,400 rpm 600 Nm at 1,200-3,200 rpm Transmission 9G-TRONIC 9-speed automatic 9G-TRONIC 9-speed automatic Acceleration 0-100 km/h 6.6 seconds 5.7 seconds Top speed 250 km/h* 250 km/h*

BS6 Mercedes E-Class - Prices**

Configuration Price E 200 petrol Expression INR 59,08,000 E 200 petrol Exclusive INR 63,30,000 E 220 d diesel Expression INR 60,10,000 E 220 d diesel Exclusive INR 64,32,000 E 350 d diesel Elite INR 75,29,000

*Electronically limited

**Ex-showroom