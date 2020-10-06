More Honda Forza 750 details revealed in a new teaser video

The new Honda Forza 750 will break cover on 14 October. It is expected to reach dealerships in the international markets soon after. Now, as the unveiling date is coming closer, Honda has released a new teaser video of the Forza 750 which gives out a few more details of the upcoming maxi-scooter.

The new Honda Forza 750 will be the range-topping model in the company’s Forza line-up. No wonder why it seems to have large dimensions. The teaser video shows a glimpse of the right side of the Forza 750 which was more than sufficient to decipher that it is a long two-wheeler. Also, it would offer a large and comfortable seat for both the rider and pillion so that even long-distance rides would not be an issue.

Honda has also included a dual-LED headlamp setup which not only enhances the scooter’s visual appeal but also provides great illumination in the dark. Also, the additional LED DRLs bring more aesthetic value on the table. The Forza 750 has a sporty design that has been highlighted in the new teaser video. Being a sporty and powerful scooter, it has been given a disc brake at the front with a radially mounted calliper. The suspension duties are handled by a pair of USD front forks and a rear monoshock.

The new Honda Forza 750 has an aerodynamic design. Its front fairing has been sculpted in a way to channel air as efficiently as possible and thus, reduce drag and increase performance and fuel economy. Apart from being aerodynamic in nature, the fairing is also very much visually appealing. Don’t you think so?

Some of the other features of the Honda Forza 750 that we know so far include an engine push to start/stop button, fully-digital instrument cluster, and Bluetooth connectivity.

Also Read: 2021 Honda CBR650R revealed, gets several new features

Indeed, the new Forza 750 looks very tempting and while we would certainly love to have it here in India, chances of Honda making that happen are next to none. However, the Japanese company is said to be contemplating launching the smaller Honda Forza 300 in our market. How is that for a start?

For more Honda news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.