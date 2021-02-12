Modified Royal Enfield Classic 350 Looks Rad in Green

You might have spotted several modified Royal Enfield Classic 350 bikes on the streets, however, how many of them were rocking a green paint job that enhanced the motorcycle’s overall visual stance? Well, Hyderabad-based EIMOR Customs have turned a stock Classic 350 into an old-school cafe racer which looks rad in its unique green colour. It has been named Envy; a fine choice, we reckon.

To give this custom motorcycle the desired look, several modifications have been implemented. There’s a smaller headlamp with a yellow glass that plays a significant role in the bike’s overall aesthetics. Since the stock headlamp mask has been removed, specific arrangements have been made to fit the speedometer and ammeter. It kind of reminds us of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350’s instrument cluster.

Also Read: Discarded Royal Enfield Classic 350 Restored, Looks Better than Stock

While the handlebar hasn’t been changed, a pair of aftermarket handlebar grips have been installed. There’s also a customised cafe racer fuel tank with a push cap. It bears the Royal Enfield decal on the sides and a couple of stripes in the centre running along its length. EIMOR Customs have also used their logo on the fuel tank. The side panels of the motorcycle have been changed, however, no alterations have been made to the contents inside.

To fit the gorgeous green flatbed type cafe racer seat, a custom frame from a single piece of pipe has been created. At the rear, new tail lamp and indicators have been added. While no changes have been made to the engine, it has been blacked-out for the aesthetics. To complete the look, an aftermarket exhaust with heat wrap has been installed. The stock wheel size has been retained but the tyres have been given away for new dual-purpose rubbers.

The result is a modified Royal Enfield Classic 350 which will surely turn heads, mostly because of its unique green paint job, and would make people envious. No wonder why it has been named Envy.

For more such interesting stories, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

[Source: Instagram]