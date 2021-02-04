Convert Your Royal Enfield Classic 350 into Bobber Using this Bolt-on Kit

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is popular for several reasons. One of them is its simple construction which allows people to easily customise/modify it as per their tastes and requirements. To make customisation even simpler, some companies have created bolt-on kits. The thing with bolt-on kits is that they are easy to install and can completely change the look of a motorcycle without making any serious modifications.

We have come across a video uploaded by YouTuber Toll Free Traveller in which he and his friend are converting a Royal Enfield Classic 350 into a Bobber using a bolt-on kit from a company called J&D Custom Co. This plug-and-play kit includes front and rear fenders, seat, indicators, muffler, and license plate holder with integrated tail lamp.

Also Read: Watch Royal Enfield Classic 500 Lead Hero Xpulse 200 on Off-Road Trail

Since the new front and rear fenders are painted in black and the Royal Enfield Classic 350 available here has a red colour scheme, these guys decided to paint the fuel tank and side panels black to keep the overall theme in sync. And the result is simply amazing.

The chrome indicators that come with the bolt-on kit add a classic touch to the motorcycle and also go well with the chrome rear suspension, wire-spoke wheels, and engine. The license plate holder is placed on the right side. The integrated tail lamp is good, too. And the chrome muffler completes the overall Bobber look. We also like the J&D Custom Co custom fuel tank cap that has been used here. But, perhaps, it is not a part of the bolt-on kit.

The modified Royal Enfield Classic 350 looks much more attractive than it used to do in the stock condition. The guys in the video also have plans to install a pair of bar-end mirrors, a custom headlamp, and some unique stickers on the side panels for the detailing. All these changes would make the motorcycle even more good-looking and an instant head-turner.

What do you guys have to say about this modified Royal Enfield Classic 350? Would you get the bolt-on kit for yourself?

For more such interesting stories, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.