Modified old Thar gets a feature Mahindra won't offer even in the 2020 Thar

Almost every second Mahindra Thar in the country gets one or more forms of mod-jobs to make it look and feel more individualistic. This particular sample described here shows a number of alterations including a feature which is not going to be there even in the 2020 Mahindra Thar – dual sunroof.

The Mahindra Thar in question here is in the top-spec 4x4 CRDE configuration. The mod-job has been executed by Jammu-based Backyard Customs, which is involved in a number of designing and fabricating jobs of vehicles, mostly SUVs. The soft top of this Thar has made way for a custom hard metal top which is finished in matte black. This hard-top gets two sunroofs integrated into it, which can be operated only manually.

Apart from these major changes, this Mahindra Thar here gets its stock front and rear bumpers replaced with new more off-road focused bumpers with tapered side edges. An all-black customized ‘gladiator grille’ is there in place of the stock red coloured seven slat grille, lending more aggression to the front fascia. The stock wheels have been replaced with more stylish ones and the stock tyres have been replaced with fatter profile tyres. The engine is in its stock form.

The Mahindra Thar is one of the most customized vehicles in India, and many of its owners alter its performance and features. The factory version lacks many modern amenities. However, this bare-bones appeal of the Mahindra Thar is soon going to change with the full model change in a month or two.

The 2020 Mahindra Thar will be having a number of design alterations and inclusion of modern features like a touchscreen infotainment system, multi-functional steering wheel, cruise control and automatic climate control. In addition to these, the new Thar will also house a new heart under its hood – a 2.2-litre 140 PS diesel engine from the Mahindra Scorpio. A 6-speed manual transmission should be standard, while a part-time 4WD system could be optional.

