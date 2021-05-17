This Modified Maruti Baleno Has A Really Cool Paint Scheme [Video]

If there is one car that ranks in one of the most noteworthy cars from the aspect of design from the current generation of cars in India, it has to be the Maruti Baleno. The premium hatchback from Maruti Suzuki, when launched for the first time back in 2015, went on to become one of the biggest blockbuster stories of the Indian car market and garnered tremendous initial response solely on the basis of its looks.

While the Maruti Baleno looks quite alluring even in its stock form, courtesy of its liquid flow design, there are some motoring enthusiasts in India who have tastefully customized it to make the hatchback look even sportier and attention grabbers. One such enthusiast is Aswin Saseedharan from the state of Kerala in India, who has transformed his 2016 Maruti Baleno into an altogether different ride. The Maruti Baleno in question here is a Delta petrol variant of 2016 maje, which gets noteworthy changes to exterior design, interior elements and technical bits under the skin.

Taking about the changes made to its exterior design, the Maruti Baleno, which has the original shade of Arctic White, here gets a mixed wrap job of matte black, red and grey colours towards the rear of its body and '09' lettering posted on the front doors. The front grille, outside rearview mirrors, roof and rear spoiler are all finished in glossy black, while the tail lamps do get smokey black effect too. The tinted windows, coloured lip spoiler at the front and the six-spoke 17-inch alloy wheels further accentuate its sporty appeal even more. While the main headlamps do get white lights, the fog lamps here are yellow LEDs, in addition to a hidden yellow LED bar behind the air dam on the front bumper.

Talking about the interior cabin, this Maruti Baleno gets 'Baleno' badged seat covers and additional padding on the door panels. The 2-DIN stock music system has been replaced here by a Pioneer sourced touchscreen audio system, with an additional tablet screen atop of the dashboard, which here displays all the necessary performance data on the go. The car even gets an ambient lighting setup with configurable colour settings which can be altered from a smartphone through Bluetooth. In addition to the stock turn indicators mounted on the outside rearview mirrors at the back, the front glass panel of those mirrors too get dynamic LED turn indicators flowing in the shape of an arrow.

This customized Maruti Baleno also gets an enhanced audio system, with a 'Kicker' sub-woofer accompanied by two amplifiers from Hertz and SonyWhile there are not many performance details of the car revealed in the video, the Maruti Baleno here is powered by the 1.2-litre petrol engine, which has been tuned by renowned performance house 'Pete's Performance', a badge of which is there on the boot lid. The car is expected to have a retuned suspension setup too, and rides on bigger 215/45-R17 tires.

While there are a number of such customised Maruti Balenos in the country, Maruti even tried to please the motoring enthusiasts who wanted to have a sportier Baleno both in terms of looks and performance in the stock form with the Baleno RS. The go-faster version was, however, axed owing to poor demand.

