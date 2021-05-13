How About a Hulk-Inspired Maruti Baleno? - VIDEO

In our market, Maruti Baleno is the top-selling premium hatchback. It is also the only hatchback in its segment, which is offered with mild-hybrid technology. Last year, the carmaker discontinued the Baleno RS in India because the stringent BS6 emission norms came into action, and it was not selling well. Now, enthusiasts are buying the regular model of the hatchback and are customizing it extensively, and due to this, Maruti Baleno is the most customized premium hatchback in India. Here’s one such modified Maruti Baleno, which gets an aftermarket wrap along with a few other customizations. Check out the video embedded below.

This video has been uploaded by a YouTube channel named Harsh VLOGS. The vlogger tells about all the modifications done to the Maruti hatchback. The owner of this Maruti Baleno is Mr Harsh, and the custom job has been done by Wrapaholix, Faridabad. The first thing a person would notice in the car is the aftermarket wrap. The colour of this wrap is Matte Green. The Youtuber claims that this is the only Maruti Baleno in India to get Matte Green wrap. This aftermarket wrap is of the brand Avery Dennison. The hatchback is inspired by the Marvel superhero Hulk. All the chrome parts around the body of the car are wrapped in black colour. The front grille and Suzuki badge have also been blacked out. On the side, the wing mirrors and roof of the car gets the piano-black treatment.

At the back, the customizer has also blacked out the Suzuki badge, LED taillight and chrome inserts. The hatchback gets stock Maruti Baleno rims, which are painted in a matte golden colour shade. It took around three days for the modifier to complete the custom job. Other than this, no modifications have done to the car. The modifier says that the packages from car wrap start at Rs 25,000. Talking about Maruti Baleno, in our market, it rivals with the likes of Tata Altroz, VW Polo and Hyundai i20. It gets propelled by a 1.2-litre petrol unit. The engine comes paired with a 5-speed MT or a CVT gearbox.