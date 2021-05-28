Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Modded with Bajaj Dominar Parts, Looks Badass

The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 has got the near-perfect looks of a naked streetfighter. And matching those killer aesthetics is its peppy engine producing 24.5 PS of max power at 9750 rpm and 18.5 Nm of peak torque at 8000 rpm. No wonder why there’s such a huge fan following of this 200cc motorcycle. But as they say, there’s always room for improvement. So, here’s a Pulsar NS200 that has been modified with parts from the Bajaj Dominar and it looks badass.

The pictures have been uploaded by "mr_piston__addictz" on Instagram. Perhaps, the most attractive feature of this modified Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is the headlamp. While the housing is stock, the internals has somehow been replaced by that of the Bajaj Dominar. So, this headlamp is full-LED and goes very well with the motorcycle’s naked look. Also, an aftermarket visor has been fitted to further enhance the front appearance.

Another instantly noticeable feature of this modified Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is the USD front forks. They also appear to have been taken from the Bajaj Dominar. However, they have been wrapped with a gold finish for a more premium look. They also tend to impart a bold visual stance to the motorcycle.

Interestingly, even the instrument cluster on this modified Bajaj Pulsar NS200 has been borrowed from the Bajaj Dominar. It has been neatly fitted and seems to be working just fine. Apart from that, the belly pan, as well as the front disc brake, has also been taken from the Dominar. Some of the other modified parts include aftermarket handlebar and switchgear, quick throttle, aftermarket front brake fluid reservoir, rear seat cowl, white parking lights, white pinstripes on the front wheel, and different tyres. We think a short tail tidy would complete the overall look of the motorcycle.

