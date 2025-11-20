MINI Opens Pre-Launch Bookings for New MINI Convertible in India

MINI India has officially opened pre-launch bookings for the all-new MINI Convertible, ahead of its market debut in December 2025. The latest iteration of this iconic model continues to blend recognizable British styling with modern technology and an engaging open-top driving experience.

The new MINI Convertible features a fully electric soft top that can be opened in just 18 seconds, offering effortless open-air motoring whether in the city or on scenic routes. The cabin emphasizes customization, advanced connectivity features, and premium materials. Power comes from an efficient yet spirited engine, staying true to MINI’s lively driving character.

Customers interested in being among the first to own the new Convertible can place bookings through their nearest authorised MINI dealer. MINI currently operates ten dealerships across India, including locations in Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Chandigarh, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.

Pre-booking can also be completed online through the official MINI India website, where buyers can submit their details and expect a follow-up from a dealer representative to complete the process.