MINI Countryman SE All4 Launched in India — All-Electric, All-Wheel-Drive Excitement

MINI India has launched the all-electric Countryman SE All4, priced at ₹66.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Available as a Completely Built-Up Unit (CBU), bookings are now open across all MINI dealerships, with deliveries commencing immediately.

This marks MINI’s entry into the electric all-wheel-drive space in India. The Countryman SE All4 delivers 313 hp and 494 Nm of torque, enabling a quick 0–100 km/h sprint in just 5.6 seconds and a top speed of 180 km/h. Power comes from a 66.45 kWh lithium-ion battery, offering a WLTP-certified range of up to 440 km.

Charging is equally efficient — 10–80% in just 29 minutes via a 130 kW DC fast charger, or 0–100% in 3 hours 45 minutes using a 22 kW AC charger. The standard All4 all-wheel-drive system ensures exceptional grip and control, while JCW Sport Brakes enhance performance and pedal feel.

Safety is comprehensive with front, side-curtain airbags, Dynamic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Cornering Brake Control, and Rear View Camera, ensuring peace of mind on every journey.

Design-wise, the new Countryman SE All4 stays true to MINI’s iconic proportions while adopting a minimalist and athletic look. The distinctive grille, sculpted bonnet, flush door handles, and Jet Black roof accentuate its modern aesthetic. Its wide stance, short overhangs, and sleek three-part body design reinforce a sporty yet premium presence.