While the future of automobiles is certainly going to be electric, the EV space in India is still in its nascent stage. Currently, we have just three mass-market offerings in the electric car market - the Hyundai Kona Electric, the MG ZS EV and the Tata Nexon EV. Here we are going to take a closer look at the Tata Nexon EV and MG ZS EV, two of the more value-propositions in the EV space. Although the Nexon EV and ZS EV are not direct competitors to each other (as they are priced very differently), both have their strengths as per their positioning. Here we will elaborate on how they compare against each other in some key aspects on paper.

MG ZS EV vs Tata Nexon EV - Battery and Range

MG ZS EV Tata Nexon EV Battery 44.5kWh Lithium-Ion 30.2kWh Lithium-Ion ARAI Claimed Range 419km 312km DC Fast charging (0-100%) 50 min(50kW) 1 hr(25kW) AC Wall Box Charging 6-8 hr (7kW, 0-80%) - Portable Charging 20 hr 10 hr

Let's start with what is arguably the most important aspect of an EV - range and charging. Well, as you can see in the table above, it is the MG ZS EV that comes with the larger battery in this comparison. As per ARAI claimed figures, the MG ZS EV has a much greater driving range of 419 km, thanks to its larger battery. Meanwhile, the Tata Nexon EV has a range of 312 km, which is not as extravagant as the ZS EV's range but is decent enough by itself.

And while at it, let's talk about charging as well. Using a DC fast charger, the MG ZS EV's batteries will top up the quickest from 0-100% in just 50 mins. The Tata Nexon EV takes about an hour. However, with DC fast chargers certainly a rarity, customers will be relying more on AC wall box chargers that are provided by MG, but not Tata Motors. Using an AC wall box charger, the ZS EV will top up its batteries from 0-80% in just 50 minutes. If you are using a portable 15amp charger, the Nexon EV takes lesser time because it has a smaller battery. Likewise, the ZS EV takes much greater time because it has a larger battery.

MG ZS EV vs Tata Nexon EV - Performance

MG ZS EV Tata Nexon EV Motor Permanent magnet synchronous Permanent magnet synchronous Power 143hp 129hp Torque 353Nm 245Nm 0-100 kph Acceleration 8.53 seconds 9.30 seconds

Both EVs are powered by a permanent magnet synchronous motor but produce varying levels of power and torque output. On paper, the Nexon EV has lesser power and torque outputs, but it is also positioned much lower than the other two. The MG ZS EV clearly has the upper hand here, as it is both more powerful and torque-ey than the Nexon EV.

But how do these numbers translate into real-world performance? Well, both EVs are quite quick indeed, with a sub-10 second time for their 0-100 kph sprint. It is again the MG ZS EV that comes out on top, needing only 8.53 second to sprint from 0-100kph. Unsurprisingly, the Nexon EV is slower with a time of 9.30 seconds.

Both EVs are offered with different drive modes that alter the throttle response and the regenerative braking. In their sportiest setting, the MG ZS EV delivers the stronger push back on to your seat effect under hard acceleration. That said, instant torque, linear power delivery and silent performance are common to both EVs.

MG ZS EV vs Tata Nexon EV - Interior and Features

There’s a big difference in how generously each of these EVs is loaded with features. The Nexon EV, being much more affordable, naturally comes a little less equipped than its pricier rival. In fact, the look and feel of the interior along with the equipment list are mostly similar to the ICE-powered Nexon. Still, a larger, higher-res touchscreen, better rearview camera and a more EV-specific instrument cluster would have been nicer.

In comparison, the interior of the MG ZS EV feels premium and upmarket with soft-touch materials aplenty. The ZS EV has a larger infotainment screen in this comparison with an 8-inch unit that also comes with connected car tech. It also stands with a large panoramic sunroof whereas the Nexon EV only gets a single-pane sunroof. The interior feels really well put together with all switches and dials having a nice tactile feel.

Here's a detailed look at some of the differentiating features on both EVs.

MG ZS EV Tata Nexon EV Three Driving Modes

Premium Leather Upholstery

8-inch infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

5-Star NCAP Rating

17-inch machined alloy wheels

Hill Descent Control

Hill Start Assist

6 Airbags

Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof

Rear Disc Brakes

Rain Sensing Wipers Two Driving Modes

Leatherette upholstery

7-inch Harman infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

7-inch TFT Instrument cluster

16-inch alloy wheels

Hill Descent Control

Hill Start Assist

Automatic Climate Control

Single Pane Sunroof with Tilt Function

Remote Commands

Rear AC Vents

MG ZS EV vs Tata Nexon EV - Price

Finally, comparing their prices, the MG ZS EV is a lot more expensive than the Nexon EV, but it's also positioned entirely differently with a much more premium build, more performance and more range. The Nexon EV is certainly the most affordable EV here, and while it's good value-for-money, it does not quite have the sense of occasion that its two rivals offer.

MG ZS EV Tata Nexon EV Price (ex-showroom) INR 20.99 - 24.18 lakh INR 13.99 - 16.56 lakh Vehicle 5 year/unlimited km 3 year/1,25,000 km Battery 8 year/1,50,000 km 8 year/1,60,000 km

The Tata Nexon EV is certainly a good option for EV buyers on a strict budget. However, if you are willing the spend some more money, the MG ZS EV is every bit worth the premium over the Nexon EV. That said, both cars are equally good value propositions considering how they are priced and what they have to offer as a package. Depending on your budget, you should be good with both.

