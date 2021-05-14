Tata Nexon EV Running Cost Is Below 1 Re/Km - Calculated by Owner

Financial benefits are welcomed by all, and in the case of EVs, it is their supreme advantage. Thus, the masses are interested in adopting this new powertrain since electric power is comparatively cheaper than fossil fuels. But how cheap is it to run an EV? Well, we recently came across a social media post from a Tata Nexon EV owner - Manu M, which gives a detailed breakdown of the high-voltage, indigenous, electric SUV's running cost. The owner has compiled the information after driving the vehicle for over 25,000 kilometres.

As claimed by the owner, the cost of clocking 25,032 km on the odometer is INR 23,952. Hence, the cost per km comes up as INR 0.96. During this phase, the Nexon EV consumed 3,369.90 kWh of energy, signifying that the EV used only 0.13 units per km. Moreover, the owner shares that the electric SUV was charged at both home and free charging stations available in the city. He further adds, if charging was done only from the home charger, the cost per km would’ve increased to INR 1.09 only.

With these figures, it is rather easy to understand that the Tata Nexon EV is quite a cheap vehicle to run as compared to its petrol or diesel siblings. Although, range anxiety continues to be a concern with electric vehicles.

The Nexon EV is the first high-voltage India-made electric vehicle. It is powered by a permanent magnet type synchronous motor that puts out 129 PS and 245 Nm. The electric motor sources juice from a 30.2 kWh Li-ion battery pack. The electric powertrain also helps the Nexon EV do a 0-100 kmph sprint in less than 10 seconds. While it can be charged from a 15A charger in 8.5 hours, the charging time reduces to 60 minutes with a fast charger in place.

Also, Tata Motors is offering a warranty of 8 years or 1.60 lakh km for the battery pack and a 3 year/1.25 lakh km warranty on the vehicle. Talking of the driving range, the Nexon EV boasts of an ARAI-certified range of 312 km. With prices starting from INR 13.99 lakh, it is currently the best-selling EV in the Indian market.

