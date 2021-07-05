MG Motor India Reports Tremendous Boost in June 2021 Sales

MG Motor India has reported a tremendous boost in its June 2021 sales. The total number of MG cars sold last month in the domestic market is more than three times the figure the company had recorded in May 2021.

MG Motor India retailed 3558 units last month, recording a three-fold rise from 1016 units sold in May 2021. The production levels are impacted in June and will remain so in July-August due to the global shortage of semiconductor chips. The carmaker has sold 7,139 units during 2021 Q2, registering a significant growth of 162% over 2,722 units sold in the same quarter last year.

Speaking on the brand’s sales performance, Mr. Rakesh Sidana, Director – Sales, MG Motor India, said:

We are seeing early signs of positive consumer sentiment in June and potential purchases due to pent-up demand, which was on hold due to the pandemic. Even though some markets are still under lockdown, the ramping up of the vaccination drive has given us hope and we expect the demand to increase during the festival season. However, we have to remain cautious of the potential threat posed by the third wave.

MG Hector, Hector Plus (6- and 7-seater), ZS EV, and Gloster are the products that MG Motor India currently has on sale in the country. The Hector range is available from a starting price of INR 13.17 lakh. On the other hand, the MG Gloster price begins from around INR 29.98 lakh. The MG ZS EV is the only electric car available in the company’s entire product line-up. It has a starting price of INR 20.99 lakh.

In other news, the petrol-powered variant of the MG ZS EV is expected to be launched in India late this year and will rival the Kia Seltos and the likes. Most probably, it would be called the MG Astor.

