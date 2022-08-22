MG Motor India Launches National Talent Hunt for Indie Music Artists

MG Motor India has launched the National Talent Hunt for Indie music artists. The season 2 of MG Taal entitled ‘Naya Safar, Nayi Taal’ will focus on showcasing promising talent through a far-reaching platform. A talent search pulsing across the nation, this event will help shine the spotlight of fame on unique and deserving Indie artists no matter where they are!

In collaboration with Songdew, MG Taal Season 2 aims to help emerging Indie artists with its platform’s wide reach and expertise in music. This will help amplify the artists’ music across platforms and media—be it radio, TV, or digital channels. Career guidance will also be offered to the shortlisted talent.

MG will also encourage and support winners by not only providing them with a platform to perform at MGverse customer events but also by assisting them in creating NFTs. MG Taal Season 2 will be a 1-year program where the top two winning artists will get extensive Exposure, deserving Eminence, fruitful Engagement, and vital Experience—the four fundamental pillars of MG Taal.

Using music to deliver exciting experiences to its customers, MG Motor has developed an entire architecture around music, including the Sonic Identity of the brand, the brand-aligned music at its showrooms, and its brand anthem.

In Season 1, MG worked with 2 phenomenal acts - A World/ Fusion ensemble with breathtaking compositions from Surat - The Tapi Project, and a multi-genre act from Pune with magical lyricism – Fiddlecraft. The resulting music videos garnered over one million views and over 500 user-generated videos. The brand looks forward to a more exciting time in MG Taal’s Second Edition.