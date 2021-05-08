MG Motor India Sells 2,565 Units in April 2021- Registers 53% Decline

It’s been a while since MG Motor started its operations in India. MG cars are fairly popular among buyers for their aggressive price tags and feature-laden cabins. Right now, the carmaker offers only a handful of models in our market, and all of them are doing quite well in their respective segments. Back in March 2021, the carmaker sold 5,528 units in India, which is MG’s highest-ever monthly sales volume. These sales figures are quite impressive considering that like several other carmakers, MG Motor India is also facing a shortage of semiconductor chips.

Also Read- MG Gloster Real World Mileage and Performance Test - Video

Many cities in India entered into a lockdown situation in mid-April. This means that the carmakers across India could not do business as usual. Many automakers have also halted the production. MG Motor has its manufacturing plant in Gujarat, and when the second wave hit, the carmaker scaled down its overall output. Thanks to all these challenges, the carmaker could sell only 2,565 units in April 2021, which corresponds to a sales decline of 53 per cent as compared to March 2021.

That said, it's worth a mention here that right now, MG Motor India has been focusing more on serving the communities during these hard times. The automaker has decided to close the plant for seven days and reserve the industrial oxygen and get it redirected to the healthcare segment. In a recent statement, the carmaker said, "Going forward, the carmaker does not see any deterioration in demand. However, supply-chain constraints would continue in May 2021. The production will be impacted by the shortage of semiconductor chips globally and the limitation in working hours due to curfews and lockdowns in various parts of the country.”

Also Read- MG Gloster vs Ford Endeavour Drag Race, Fight of 2.0L Turbo-diesel SUVs

At the moment, MG Motor India has only four offerings in our market, namely- Hector, Hector Plus, MG ZS EV and Gloster. The MG Hector Plus is the top-selling SUV in the automaker’s stable. It rivals the likes of Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass and Mahindra XUV500.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more MG Motor updates and other four-wheeler news.