MG Gloster vs Ford Endeavour Drag Race, Fight of 2.0L Turbo-diesel SUVs

The Ford Endeavour was one of the first full-size seven-seater SUVs when it entered the Indian market in 2003. Based on the Ford Ranger pick-up, the Endeavour was specifically developed for Asian markets. As one from a limited selection of full-size SUVs back then, it saw great sales success for over half a decade in the Indian market, usurped only when the Toyota Fortuner arrived in 2009.

Compared to the Endeavour, the MG Gloster is a very new entrant in the segment. Launching after MG made a successful entry in India with the Hector, the Gloster is an SUV you should consider if luxury, features and a commanding street presence are your priority. The Gloster comes loaded to the brim with segment-first features and is even the first vehicle to be sold in India with level 1 autonomous driving capabilities. Today we came across this video that pits the Endeavour against the Gloster in a series of drag races.

Also Read : Ford Endeavour vs Toyota Fortuner vs MG Gloster - Braking Test

The video has been uploaded by Gaadiwaadi.com on YouTube. As you can see, they have pitted the Ford Endeavour 2.0 and MG Gloster against each other in a drag race. To make sure there aren’t any discrepancies, the drag race has been contested in a best-of-three format. First time out, both SUVs get off the line quite well but the Gloster slowly ekes out a lead and wins the race with the Fortuner very close behind.

The second round sees the Endeavour getting the lead off of the start, but the Gloster catches up and passes by to win again. This time, the gap was even closer. For the third round, the drivers exchange vehicles but the results stay the same with the Gloster winning again, making it a whitewash victory for the MG. This is due to a considerable difference in maximum power and torque outputs between the two SUVs, with both vehicles weighing close to 2.5-tonnes.

The Ford Endeavour’s 2.0-litre turbo diesel churns out 170 PS and 420 Nm of peak power and torque figures and is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. In comparison, the MG Gloster on test here came with the 2.0-litre diesel in its twin-turbo configuration, making peak power and torque figures of 218 PS and 480 Nm, respectively. Transmission duties are carried by an 8-speed automatic. Prices for the Ford Endeavour range between Rs 29.99 - Rs 36.25 Lakh while the MG Gloster is priced between Rs 29.98 – Rs 36.08 Lakh. Do note all prices are ex-showroom.

Stay to tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more such drag races and other four-wheeler news.

Words By - Chandrutpal Kashyap