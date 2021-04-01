Ford Territory To Take On Tata Harrier and MG Hector in India

With Ford and Mahindra having called off their joint venture and engine and platform sharing agreement, there have been many questions about Ford's upcoming C-SUV for India. Currently, Although Ford is known for its trucks and SUVs globally, the American carmaker's SUV lineup in India only consists of the EcoSport and the Endeavor. Both are sitting at opposite ends of the spectrum and there's a huge gap in between. Ford has been looking to fill up this gap, and according to new reports, the American carmaker could be doing so with the Ford Territory C-SUV.

The Ford Territory is a C-Segment SUV that's already on sale in several Asian countries like China, Cambodia and the Philippines. In terms of dimensions, the Territory measures 4,580mm in length, 1,936mm in width, 1,674mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,716mm. To give you a perspective, it is 18mm shorter and 32mm lower than the Tata Harrier. It is, however, 42mm wider and its wheelbase is also 20mm longer than the Harrier. To sum up, the Territory is likely to sit above the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in India, and be a rival to the likes of the Harrier and MG Hector.

That said, the Ford Territory is certainly a handsome looking car. With good proportions and typical SUV styling, the Territory looks quite appealing indeed. The face is dominated by a blacked-out hexagonal grille, flanked by sleek LED headlamps on either side. The front bumper is well contoured with the LED fog lamps and DRLs housed in deep insets. The side profile is relatively simple, but the stylish alloy wheels and the floating roof effect do stand out. The Territory perhaps looks the best from its rear quarter. The upright tail section with stylish wraparound tail lights and rugged-looking bumper give the Territory a purposeful look.

On the inside, the Territory comes equally well kitted out. The dashboard design is conventional, but looks simple and elegant. In contrast, the center console gets an array of buttons and dials and looks quite busy. And that's because the feature list is pretty long. Some of the highlights include 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple Carplay, Android Auto, a wireless phone charger, a fully-digital 10-inch instrument cluster, a panoramic moonroof, 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, heated and cooled front seats, ambient lighting, rain-sensing wipers, puddle lamps and so on.

Safety features on board the Territory include six airbags, ABS with EBD, 360-degree camera, parking assist, autonomous emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring system, etc. Currently, the Territory is available with just one engine option in global markets - a 1.5L, four-cylinder Ecoboost turbo-petrol engine that solely comes mated to a CVT gearbox. The engine produces 143hp and 225Nm of peak torque. When launched in India, it could see the addition of a diesel engine and a manual gearbox. It is, however, still sometime away and things are still in a speculative stage. In any case, the gap between EcoSport and Endeavor will soon be closed. It just remains to be seen how.

