MG Motors launches its fourth car in India, the all-new Gloster SUV

MG Motors has yet again expanded its product portfolio for the Indian market. After making its debut in the country with the Hector, the Chinese-owned British company launched the Hector Plus followed by the electric ZS EV. Now, MG has introduced the all-new Gloster SUV in the domestic market as its fourth offering.

The MG Gloster is India’s first autonomous (level 1) premium SUV which has been given several smart and advanced features such as forward-collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, automatic parking assist and adaptive cruise control.

Speaking on the price announcement of the new Gloster, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India said:

We believe that the Gloster will establish a new benchmark while combining matchless luxury, technology, and off-roading experience in its segment. The customized MY MG SHIELD aftersales packages will further provide more alternatives to customers and ensure complete peace of mind. All of these features are in line with our philosophy of doing more than our customers’ expectations.

There are four variants of the new Gloster - Super, Smart, Sharp, and Savvy. The number of variants varies depending on the trims. For example, only the Super and Sharp variants of the Gloster are available in 7-seater configuration. Similarly, if you want to have the 4WD version, then you will have to go with either the Sharp or Savvy trim.

Bringing the gigantic Gloster to life is a 2.0L twin-turbo diesel engine that delivers 218 PS and 480 Nm. For the transmission, MG Motors has picked up an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Depending on the variant, you can either have the 2WD model or the 4WD version. Thanks to the Intelligent All-Terrain System, the Gloster can handle several different types of terrain conditions. MG Motors has also included seven different driving modes including Snow, Mud, Sand, Eco, Normal, and Rock.

The base price of the MG Gloster is INR 28.98 lakh* which will get you the Super 7-seater model with the 2WD system. The price range extends all the way up to INR 35.38 lakh* for the top-end Savvy trim with 6-seater configuration and 4WD system.

It is to be noted that these are introductory prices which are valid until 31 October or first 2000 customers, whichever comes earlier.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi