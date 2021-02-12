MG Motor India will be launching a new compact SUV in India this year. The carmaker has revealed that it will be positioned below the Hector in MG's lineup in India and will be their most affordable offering in the country yet. Speaking to a media outlet, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, has said that the company will be launching the new SUV "later this year". There is, however, no confirmation if this will be sub-compact or a compact SUV.

The sub-compact SUV space is the most lucrative automobile segment in the country right now, with almost every major manufacturer having a product in this segment. MG Motor - who markets themselves as an SUV brand in India - has surprisingly been missing from this segment till now. It is thus safe to speculate that this upcoming SUV will be a sub-compact model and if it's positioned below the Hector, prices will likely start from under INR 10 lakh. This will put the new model in crosshairs with the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue.

Details about this upcoming SUV are scarce at this moment, but all we know is that it will be an ICE-powered model and not an all-electric offering. Sitting in the sub-compact SUV space, it will likely be offered with both petrol and diesel engines. Apart from this new entry-level model, MG Motor will also be launching the ICE-powered ZS in India this year. The MG ZS is a compact SUV that will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. It has already been spied testing on our roads several times.

Recently, the carmaker updated the Hector with a subtle facelift that brings some tasteful cosmetic updates on the outside and new features on the inside as well. Just yesterday, MG Motor also launched a new CVT gearbox on the Hector and Hector Plus with its 1.5L turbo-petrol engine. Aimed primarily for city use, the new CVT automatic gearbox makes the Hector a lot more versatile and city-friendly than before.

With two upcoming launches in two very important SUV segments in the country, MG Motor will firmly establish their image as an SUV-maker in India. By the end of the year, MG will have at least one product in each of the SUV categories in the country - upcoming sub-compact SUV; ICE-powered ZS in the compact SUV segment, Hector and Hector Plus in the mid-size SUV segment and Gloster in the full-size SUV segment.

[News Source - carandbike]