MG Hector Facelift Launched; Prices Increased By Up To INR 44,000

After about 18 months since the Hector was first introduced in India, MG Motors have given their best-selling SUV a mild cosmetic update on the outside along with a few nifty new features on the inside. Along with the regular Hector SUV, MG Motors have updated the Hector Plus too and it also benefits from a new 7-seater version. Until now, the MG Hector Plus was only available as a 6-seater. Let's take a closer look at MG Hector and Hector Plus facelifts.

MG Hector Facelift - Exterior and Interior Updates

The MG Hector facelift gets a new grille which is inspired from the ZS EV with a new chrome-studded pattern along with new front and rear scuff plates. The rest of the face remains pretty much unchanged. The Hector is quite a large SUV and it's 17-inch wheels looked rather tiny and disproportionate with the rest of the body. The updated model gets new 5-split-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels, which are 18-inch units. They fill up the wheel arches much better and look more premium as well. At the rear, the red reflective stripe that connected the two taillamps has been replaced by a new black one insert. A new Starry Blue exterior colour option is also now available on the Hector.

On the inside, it gets a new dual-tone black and beige interior theme which looks far more premium than the all-black interiors of the existing model. The existing single tone all-black interior will also continue to be on offer as an option. MG Motors has also thrown in a few new features, like wireless charging and ventilated seats for both driver and front-passenger, the latter of which will be really appreciated in India. The overall design of the dashboard however remains the same.

Another major update on the MG Hector facelift is that it now gets voice command, which can now recognize up to 31 commands in Hinglish – some completely in Hindi. You can perform functions like opening and closing of the sunroof to air-con controls and navigation. Prices for the MG Hector now range from INR 12.89 lakh, going up to INR 18.32 lakh. Compared to the pre-facelift model, prices have been increased by up to INR 44,000.

MG Hector Plus Facelift - Exterior and Interior Updates

The Hector Plus too gets the new 5-split-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels along with revised front and rear scuff plates. On the inside, the Hector Plus also benefits from the addition of a wireless charger and ventilated front passenger and driver seat. Apart from the features update, MG Motors have finally launched the 7-seater version of the Hector Plus with a bench seat for the middle row.

The prices for the 2021 Hector Plus 6-seater start at INR 15.99 lakh and go up to INR 19.12 lakh. Meanwhile, prices for the new 7-seater MG Hector Plus start at INR 13.34 lakh and go up to INR 18.32 lakh.

MG Hector and Hector Plus - Powertrain Options

There are no changes under the hood of the MG Hector facelift or the Hector Plus. Both the SUVs will continue with its FCA-sourced 170hp 2.0-litre diesel engine and the 140hp 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. The petrol engine can also be had with mild-hybrid tech for start/stop functionality and additional torque boost. A 6-speed manual gearbox is standard while the turbo-petrol variants also get a DCT gearbox.

The mG Hector facelift continue its rivalry with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Tata Harrier. Meanwhile, the Hector Plus will see competition from the likes of the Mahindra XUV500, the Toyota Innova Crysta and even the upcoming Tata Safari.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more MG Motors updates and other four-wheeler news.