MG Hector and MG Hector Plus CVT Variants Launched

MG Motor India has launched new versions of Hector and Hector Plus with CVT for 1.5L turbo-petrol engine option. Prices for the CVT-equipped Hector start from INR 16.52 lakh and go up to INR 18.10 lakh. Meanwhile, prices for the MG Hector Plus CVT variants start from INR 17.22 lakh and go up to INR 18.90 lakh. MG Motor will be offering the CVT gearbox on the top-spec Smart and Sharp variants of both the Hector and Hector Plus. Interestingly, it is only the 6-seater version of the Hector Plus that has been updated with the option of the CVT.

The new CVT gearbox is an 8-step unit and even comes with Eco and Sports driving modes. With this, the 1.5L turbo-petrol engine is now available with three gearbox options - a 6-speed manual, a 7-speed DCT and the new 8-step CVT. The 1.5L turbo-petrol engine produces 140hp and 250Nm of torque. It can also be had with mild-hybrid tech for start/stop functionality and additional torque boost. The Hector is now the only SUV in its class with the option of two automatic gearboxes on the same engine.

The MG Hector and MG Hector Plus CVT variants will be targeted at customers who primarily intend to use their SUVs within the city limits. The other petrol-automatic variant - 1.5L petrol-DCT - is known to be quite jerky at low city speeds. The new CVT gearbox promises a smoother driving experience for daily city commutes. MG also claims that the CVT will be more fuel-efficient than the DCT variants. Meanwhile, the petrol-DCT variants will be targeted at customers who are looking for more highway driving.

This is the second update that MG Motor India has rolled out on the Hector this year. Earlier, last month, the carmaker updated the SUV with a subtle makeover along with the addition of new features on the inside. The 2021 MG Hector gets a new design for the grille and larger 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels that fill the wheel arches much better. The previous 17-inch units looked rather tiny given the proportions of the SUV. On the inside, the Hector was updated with a new dual-tone black and beige interior theme along with wireless charging feature and ventilated seats for both driver and front passenger, the latter of which will be really appreciated in India.

In this price segment, the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos are two other SUVs that come with petrol-CVT powertrain options. The Hyundai Creta CVT variants are priced between INR 15.28-16.49 lakh. Meanwhile, the Kia Seltos CVT variants are priced between INR 14.45-14.86 lakh. With the new CVT gearbox, the MG Hector is now a little more versatile and more importantly, its buyers have wider options to choose from.

