MG Launches HS Hybrid+ in the Middle East with 1,287 km Range

MG Motor has unveiled the all-new HS Hybrid+ in the Middle East, blending hybrid performance, premium comfort, and bold styling at a starting price of USD 23,100 (market dependent). This marks the brand’s second hybrid offering in the region, following the MG 8 Plug-in Hybrid, and strengthens MG’s expanding electrified portfolio.

Under the hood, the HS Hybrid+ packs a smart hybrid system that combines a petrol engine with an electric motor, intelligently switching between drive modes to deliver smooth acceleration, lower emissions, and enhanced fuel efficiency. With a range of up to 1,287 km, it promises long-distance capability without compromising performance.

Visually, the SUV stands out with its bold black grille, chrome accents, slim LED headlights, taillight bar, and sporty rear spoiler. Silver roof rails and muscular proportions further enhance its road presence. Inside, MG has focused on comfort and sophistication — the driver-centric cabin features heated seats, dual-zone climate control, a multifunction steering wheel, and premium finishes throughout.

Adding to its charm are details like a crystallised gear knob and elegant trim materials, emphasizing the SUV’s upmarket appeal.

With the HS Hybrid+, MG Motor aims to offer Middle Eastern buyers a smarter, more efficient alternative in the compact SUV segment — one that combines technology, practicality, and standout design in an affordable package.