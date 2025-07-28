MG Cyberster Debuts in India as Brand’s Fastest EV Roadster at ₹74.99 Lakh

MG Motor India has unleashed its most thrilling machine yet—the Cyberster, under its premium MG SELECT division. Priced at ₹72.49 lakh for pre-reserved customers and ₹74.99 lakh for fresh bookings (ex-showroom), the Cyberster fuses British roadster legacy with futuristic EV performance.

This all-electric convertible features a bold design, complete with scissor doors, a soft-top roof, and active aero elements. It channels classic MG charm, yet flaunts ultra-modern lines, 20-inch alloys shod with Pirelli P-Zeros, and an aerodynamic profile (0.269 Cd).

Also read: MG Launches its Flagship Luxurious Electric Limousine in India

Inside, a driver-centric triple-screen cockpit includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen and twin 7-inch digital displays. Premium vegan leather, Dinamica suede, a BOSE sound system, and dual-zone climate control elevate the driving experience. Paddle shifters manage regen braking, adding to its EV sportscar flair.

Power comes from a dual-motor AWD setup delivering 510 PS and 725 Nm, launching the Cyberster from 0–100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds. The 77 kWh ultra-thin battery offers a claimed range of 580 km (MIDC), paired with 50:50 weight distribution and double wishbone suspension tuned by ex-F1 engineer Marco Fainello.

Safety is top-tier too—with Level 2 ADAS, an H-shaped high-strength structure, Brembo brakes, and multiple stability systems, the Cyberster balances thrill and protection.

Available in four striking dual-tone combos, including Nuclear Yellow/Black Roof and Flare Red/Black Roof, MG’s flagship EV roadster sets a new standard for electric performance cars in India.