MG Hector Special Anniversary Edition launched with these added features

Extending its Hector range of cars for the Indian market, MG has introduced the Special Anniversary Edition of the 5-seater SUV. Available with both petrol and diesel engine options, the new MG Hector Special Anniversary Edition is based on the Super trim of the standard model.

What’s different?

The MG Hector Special Anniversary Edition is identical to the regular model when it comes to the design, aesthetics, dimensions, as well as the mechanicals. However, to ensure that the Special Anniversary Edition is indeed special, MG has added a few additional features. Apart from all the bells and whistles of the Super trim, the new Hector SUV comes with a wireless mobile charger, air purifier, a Medklinn in-car kit, and a large 26.4cm display.

Engine

MG is offering the new Hector Special Anniversary Edition with two engine options. There is a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor which churns out 141 bhp and 250 Nm. On the other hand, the 2.0-litre diesel engine is capable of producing 168 bhp and 350 Nm. Both the powerplants are mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

Price

This is, perhaps, one of the best things of the new Hector Special Anniversary Edition because MG is charging nothing extra for the additional features. It means that the Special Anniversary Edition costs the same as the Super trim.

MG Hector Special Anniversary Edition Variant Price* Petrol model INR 13.63 lakh Diesel model INR 14.99 lakh

In other news, the MG Hector Plus pricing has been revised by the company. The 6-seater variant of the Hector SUV now comes with a price hike of up to INR 46,000. It is available in the INR 13.74 lakh* and INR 18.69 lakh* price bracket.

Also, MG has released a teaser video of the upcoming Gloster SUV that highlights some of the key features of the Toyota Fortuner rival. The new MG Gloster is expected to be launched during the upcoming festive season.

*Ex-showroom