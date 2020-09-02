2021 MG5 Sedan Pictures Leaked, Will Rival Honda Civic

While premium mid-size sedans are popular internationally, they are slowly losing their charm in growing markets like India. Hence, the competition is limited to a handful of cars including the Honda City, Hyundai Elantra and a few others. However, things outside are quite different as many options are available on offer or are in development. One such car is the MG5, the D-segment sedan rivaling Civic and Elantra in countries like China and Philippines, among others. Manufactured by MG Motors, it is due for a generation change and teasers of it have been leaked by a Chinese publication, PCauto.

The publication has leaked the images of the all-new MG5 ahead of official unveiling. As per the leaked images, the new model will have radical changes compared to the current gen model, giving it a more upmarket image. Outside, you get sharper-looking headlamps with LED projectors and LED DRLS, along with turn indicators that are mounted around the air vents on the front bumper.

The grille is also new and larger. Moving to the side, it gets a coupe-like silhouette with a sloping roofline and a higher beltline. The all-new MG5 gets two different the alloy wheel options. At the rear, you get wraparound tail lamps and twin exhaust ports. Overall this new model is sportier, full of sharp streaks and angles; while the outgoing model had a boxy silhouette with straight lines. Having said that, the interior of the next-gen MG5 remains undisclosed.

In terms of powertrain options, the MG5 will get a 1.5-litre turbocharged direct-injection gasoline engine and will be offered in two states of tune. There’s a 120 PS motor option and a 173 PS peak power option. While the 2021 MG5 will be launched in SOuth-East Asian markets, its launch in India is very unlikely. MG Motors India is currently focusing on SUVs and has 3 different products in its portfolio. Its future products include the MG Gloster full-size SUV and the MG 360M MPV.

Source - IndianAuto.com

