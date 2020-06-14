MG Hector Plus Starry Sky Blue snapped during ad shoot in the UK - Report

An MG Hector Plus Starry Sky Blue was spotted in the UK recently. Starry Sky Blue will be the communication colour of the MG Hector Plus.

The MG Hector’s promotional shoot was done in the UK, and the same is being done for the MG Hector Plus to associate it with the brand’s homeland. We already know by now that there’s nothing British about the MG Hector except the brand’s origins, as it’s just a Baojun 530 with a new grille and different badges. The MG Hector Plus is the India-specific spin-off’s three-row version.

The MG Hector Plus looks a little more sophisticated because of the changes on its front and rear fascias. It features new lights, bumpers and grilles. Its alloy wheels are the same as those of the MG Hector, though. Inside, there’s a more luxurious appeal to the three-row version with two captain seats in the middle row and Black and Sepia Brown two-tone leather upholstery.

IndianAutosBlog.com understands that the MG Hector Plus is 4,720 mm long, 65 mm longer than the donor model. Its width, height and wheelbase are the same, though. It won’t be offered in a 7-seat version. The 6-seat model will feature a kick-activated tailgate and third-row AC vents in addition to the features of the 5-seat model. The engines and transmissions available will be the same:

MG will launch the Hector Plus in India in the first week of July. The company plans to start delivering the new compact SUV to customers from the middle of the same month and may price it from over INR 13.00 lakh (ex-showroom). Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more MG updates and other four-wheeler news.

[Image Source: carandbike.com]