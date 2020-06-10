IndianAutosBlog.com has learnt that the MG Hector Plus will be launched only as a six-seater, in July. Also, dealerships have begun taking pre-bookings for the MG Hector Plus unofficially.

The Hector Plus was expected to be offered in 7-seat and 6-seat versions, with the latter featuring captain seats in the middle row. However, MG has decided to skip the conventional seating configuration and offer only the more comfort-oriented seating configuration that accommodates six occupants.

The MG Hector Plus measures 4,720 mm in length, which means that it is 65 mm longer than the MG Hector. Its width, height and wheelbase are no different, though. IndianAutosBlog.com understands that the Hector Plus’ boot space after folding the third-row seats is 530 litres. The Hector Plus, for reference, offers a boot space of 587 litres with first- and second-row seats up.

MG will differentiate the Hector Plus with not only an exclusive exterior design and a different seating configuration but also additional features. The company will offer it with a kick-activated tailgate, which it will call ‘foot swipe auto tailgate’, third-row AC vents and Black and Sepia Brown two-tone leather upholstery. Also, there will be a unique exterior colour option that will likely be the three-row SUV’s communication colour, called ‘Starry Sky Blue’. We’ve also learnt that engine and transmission of the Hector Plus will be the same as those of the Hector:

MG plans to launch the Hector Plus in the first week of July and begin its deliveries in the middle of the same month. We expect its prices to begin from somewhere between INR 13.00-13.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more MG updates and other four-wheeler news.