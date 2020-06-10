India-bound 2021 MG G10 MPV launched in China - IAB Report

The MG G10 (Maxus G10) has received an update in China. This updated version is likely the one that will be launched in India by next year.

The MG G10 is now offered with engines that comply with the China 6b emission standards, which will be mandatory from 1 July 2023, and a new transmission. The engines are 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol and 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel units. The former is a revised version of the previously offered 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, while the latter replaces the previously offered 1.9-litre turbocharged diesel engine. SAIC has also upgraded the seat fabric of the MG G10 with the MY2021 update. Moreover, the company has started offering it in an 8-seat version, in addition to 7- and 9-seat versions.

The old 2.0 petrol engine was offered with 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission options. It is tuned to produce 165 kW (224 PS) and 345 Nm of torque if had with the manual transmission and 160 kW (218 PS) and 350 Nm of torque if had with the automatic transmission. The new 2.0-litre petrol engine can also be had with a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic transmission. However, it produces 165 kW (224 PS) and 350 Nm of torque. It comes in the same tuning irrespective of the transmission option selected.

The 1.9-litre diesel engine develops 110 kW (150 PS) and 350 Nm of torque and was available with 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmissions. The 2.0-litre diesel engine develops 120 kW (163 PS) and 375 Nm of torque and can be had with a 6-speed manual transmission or an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The 2021 MG G10’s prices in China start at CNY 1,39,800 or INR 14,96,245.35 (INR 14.96 lakh). Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more MG updates and other four-wheeler news.