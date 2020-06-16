The series production of the MG Hector Plus has begun. Its launch will take place in the first half of next month.

MG is trying to do things a little differently than competitors. So, it plans to offer the Hector Plus only as a six-seater with two captain seats in the middle row. The company was expected to release this model in a 7-seat version as well but it turns out there’s no such plan at the moment. MG aims to position the Hector Plus not only as a more family-oriented SUV compared to the Hector but also a more upmarket model.

Unlike the MG Hector, the MG Hector Plus features Black and Sepia Brown two-tone leather upholstery to look plusher. Customers can also look forward to more convenience in the three-row SUV, thanks to a kick-activated tailgate. Moreover, this model will feature third-row AC vents as well.

The MG Hector Plus wears a more elegant front end comprising a new chrome-studded radiator grille, new lights in a more sophisticated design and a sportier bumper. The MG Hector has a lot of bling at the front, and that's a bit too much for some. That’s not the case with its offspring, which leads to a cleaner face.

The sides of the MG Hector Plus are the same. The three-row SUV has the same wheelbase but it is 65 mm longer. The alloy wheels are no different either. As for the rear end, it features exclusive bumper, exhaust outlets and fog lamps, and tweaked tail lamps. It avoids the usage of a chrome stripe on the sides of the MG logo and a full-width reflector stripe, which leads to a cleaner appearance.

The prices of the MG Hector Plus in India should start at over INR 13 lakh (ex-showroom). The deliveries will begin in mid-July.