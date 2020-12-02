Kia Sonet Becomes Best-Selling Sub-Compact SUV for November 2020!

It is not particularly easy for a new manufacturer to penetrate the Indian market but none have done it as well as Kia Motors. The Indian automotive market is very competitive, most segments dominated by a few players only. Kia Motors have however refined the spaces they have launched a product in and their latest offering, the Sonet, continues that trend forward. The Kia Sonet has been the best selling sub-compact SUV in the country for November 2020, dethroning the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza from the top spot.

Just like its elder sibling, the Seltos, the Kia Sonet builds on exactly those strength which made the Seltos such a popular product in the mid-size SUV segment. Kia has dominated the sub-compact SUV space in November, selling 11,417 units of the Sonet. In fact, it makes up almost half of its total sales volume in November 2020. The Sonet has even helped Kia Motors achieve a 50% year-on-year growth with a total of 21,022 units of Kia cars being sold last month.

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has long been the undisputed king of the sub-compact SUV segment and it was at the top-spot even in October 2020. The Vitara Brezza is a winner for being a Maruti Suzuki obviously, but the Kia Sonet takes a completely different approach. Touted as expensive when it was launched, which it is, the Sonet has yet again proved that Indian customers are willing to shell out extra pennies for uniqueness, features and a wow factor. And that the Sonet has in plenty. Even the Hyundai Venue had been in contention for the top-spot with the Brezza earlier this year, but with Kia planning to ramp up production for the Sonet, this fight will only get more intense.

Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kia Motors India said,

"I am delighted to witness the wide acceptance we have received in India for our vehicles. Since the Covid-19 outbreak, we were quite hopeful about the festive month and the results are overwhelming. Not only urban, but customers from tier II, III, and IV markets too are acknowledging the need for personal mobility to maintain personal safety.

The strengths of the Kia Sonet have to be its feature packed interiors and smart styling. It also has a wide variety of powertrain options including a diesel-automatic variant, something none of the rivals can offer. Kia Sonet's sister car, the Hyundai Venue, puts up a good fight but even the Venue is not as generously loaded as the Sonet. Other rivals for the Kia Sonet include Tata Nexon, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mahindra XUV300, and the newly launched Nissan Magnite.

