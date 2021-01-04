MG Hector Facelift Reaches Showrooms Ahead of January 7, 2021 Launch

We reported to you with spy images of the MG Hector facelift sometime ago and now, the updated Hector has started making its way into showrooms. We have now learnt that the MG Hector facelift will be launched in India on January 7, 2021. The Hector now gets a few subtle cosmetic updates on the outside and new dual-tone theme for the cabin along with a few new features as well. It however remains unchanged mechanically. Here's what you could expect from the MG Hector facelift.

MG Hector - Exterior Cosmetic Updates

The Hector facelift gets a new grille which seems inspired from the ZS EV with a chrome-studded pattern. The rest of the face remains pretty much unchanged. One of the biggest changes is visible in the profile of the SUV. The Hector is quite a large SUV and it's 17-inch wheels looked rather tiny and disproportionate with the rest of the body. The updated model will be using new 5-split-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels, which are 18-inch units. They fill up the wheel arches much better and look more premium as well. At the rear, the red reflective stripe that connected the two taillamps has been replaced by a new black one insert.

MG Hector - Interior Updates

The Hector facelift gets gets a new dual-tone black and beige interior theme which looks far more premium than the all-black interiors of the existing model. The existing single tone all-black interior will also continue to be on offer as an option. MG Motors has also thrown in a few new features, like wireless charging and ventilated seats for both driver and front-passenger, the latter of which will be really appreciated in India. The overall design of the dashboard however remains the same.

MG Hector - Powertrain Options

There are no changes under the hood of the MG Hector facelift. It will continue with its FCA-sourced 170hp 2.0-litre diesel engine and the 140hp 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. The petrol engine can also be had with mild-hybrid tech for start/stop functionality and additional torque boost. A 6-speed manual gearbox is standard while the turbo-petrol variants also get a DCT gearbox.

We expect the prices of Hector to go up slightly on account of new features and new alloy wheels. It is currently priced from INR 14.67 lakh and goes up to INR 20.79 lakh. It will continue its rivalry with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Tata Harrier.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more MG Motors updates and other four-wheeler news.